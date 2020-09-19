Lucy Robson Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Jungle-Print Mini Dress: ‘Looking For Tarzan’

Instagram golf hottie Lucy Robson tantalized her 873,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling shot in which she rocked a bold mini dress. The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Lucy made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption so her followers would know where to get the look.

The unique garment she wore was sleeveless, leaving her slender arms on full display. The piece had a closed neckline that stretched part of the way up her neck, but then had a large cut-out over her chest that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display. Thin spaghetti straps stretched from the neckline of the garment over her shoulders, going underneath the piece covering her upper chest and collarbones.

The entire look was crafted from an eye-catching fabric that featured a black backdrop, leaf prints and animal-print details. She posed in front of a wooden fence that was covered in lush dark green leaves, with paler green leafy bushes emerging from the ground. Her printed dress blended in to the background somewhat, making it appear as though she were emerging from the jungle.

The garment had a figure-hugging fit and it clung to her slim waist and curvaceous hips before ending just a few inches down her thighs.

Lucy kept her accessories simple, adding just a thin silver ring on one hand, and she held a golf club across her body just below her hips, placing both her hands on the club. Her blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in two braids, with the ends remaining unbraided and a few strands staying loose to frame her face.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 11,400 likes within just one hour of going live. It also received 257 comments from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Wow! Very pretty Lucy!” another follower chimed in.

“That outfit could be rather dangerous on the course. No one will see you,” a third fan remarked, adding two heart emoji to the comment.

“Queen of the jungle,” another follower added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lucy shared a short video clip in which she rocked a pair of skintight athletic shorts and a cropped t-shirt. She was stretched out on a yoga mat with a foam roller underneath her, and used the video as a way to show her audience a few stretches that golfers could do. Her pert posterior was on full display in all of the moves, and her fans raced to hit the like button.