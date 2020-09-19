Antje Utgaard Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Revealing White Swimsuit

American model Antje Utgaard took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 19, and uploaded a very sexy photograph, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the picture, the Playboy model rocked a very revealing, one-piece white bathing suit which struggled to contain her assets. It featured thin straps, a backless design, and a thong-style bottom. The large armhole of the swimsuit showed off major sideboob. What’s more, the hottie also put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her admirers.

Antje wore her blond tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in West Hollywood, California. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Lots of trees and a glimpse of the clear blue sky could be seen in the background.

Antje struck a side pose to show off her assets. She stuck her booty out and arched her back. The stunner lifted her chin and left her mouth agape while seductively gazing at the camera.

In the caption, Antje asked her followers to share their favorite pickup lines. Within two hours of posting, the sultry photo amassed more than 17,000 likes. In addition, several of Antje’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 400-plus messages in which they praised her sexy physique and sensual sense of style. Many users also enthusiastically responded to the caption.

“Damn girl, you’re like my shoelaces. I’m just trying to tie the knot!” one of her fans commented.

“You are so, so hot and sexy!! Definitely the most beautiful woman in the world!” another user chimed in.

“Are you a medusa? Because every time I look at you, I get rock hard!” a third follower flirtatiously wrote.

“Oh my God, you are slaying the look. Every picture of yours seems to be better than the previous one. I will make this one my screensaver!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my muse,” and “incredibly gorgeous,” to let Antje know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Khloe Terae, Amber Diamond Erby, and Tiffany Keller.

Antje often wows her legions of admirers with her sultry snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 30, she uploaded a new pic in which she rocked a skimpy blue bikini that highlighted her famous curves, particularly drawing attention to her never-ending cleavage. To date, the post has racked up more than 34,000 likes and 500-plus comments.