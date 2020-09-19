Valeria Orsini Shows Off Curves In Tiny Bikini As She Enjoys A Meal

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini once again teased her 4.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday, September 19, when she uploaded some jaw-dropping new images of herself.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — was photographed at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach for the three-photo slideshow. Valeria sat down on a large lounger as she switched between three playful and candid poses.

In the first photo, the model sat with her legs crossed as she held up a french fry with her right hand. In front of her, was a plastic takeaway box that contained a burger and fries, jumbo shrimp, and two dipping sauces. She stared down at the food in front of her with her mouth slightly parted. In the second snapshot, she smiled as she held a piece of shrimp up to her mouth. The third image showed her holding up two peace signs as she smiled and kept her eyes closed.

Her long, highlighted hair was parted to the right and styled in slight waves as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders. She also sported white, polished fingernails

The model’s famous figure was on display as she wore a tiny bikini that accentuated her curves. The periwinkle top featured minuscule triangular cups that revealed a view of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob. The suit’s matching skimpy briefs highlighted her hips and pert derriere. The side straps were raised up past her hips, drawing attention to her slim core.

In the post’s caption, Valeria stated that one her “favorite” things to do in Miami was to head down to the beach and enjoy a meal “on the sand with friends.” She also revealed that her photos was snapped by Gabriel Gonzalez.

The series quickly grew in popularity among social media users as it garnered more than 15,000 likes in just two hours after going live. An additional 275 admirers headed to the comments section to vocalize their praise on the model’s figure, her good looks, and her scanty bathing suit.

“My favorite place and one of my favorite ladies,” one individual commented.

“Wow looking fabulous, you never fail amaze me with your bikinis,” chimed in another admirer, adding a string of red-heart emoji.

“Beautiful, sexy and perfect woman,” a third fan asserted, following their sentence with a number of heart-eye emoji.

“Can I have your body please thanks,” a fourth user added.

On September 16, Valeria tantalized fans yet again, when she shared photos of herself in a revealing light pink ballgown, per The Inquisitr. That image garnered more than 20,000 likes.