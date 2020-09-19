Bri Teresi Drops Her Shoulder Straps In Stunning Cleavage Reveal

Model and influencer Bri Teresi may have stated that she prefers reels over still shots in a recent Instagram post, but she clearly knows how to rile her million-plus followers on the platform with just a photo. With her latest upload on Saturday, September 19, the Guess girl did so once again with a sultry snap that showed her shedding the shoulder straps of her dress and offering a glimpse of her cleavage in the process.

The 25-year-old tagged photographer Jentrie Bentley — one of her frequent collaborators — in the post’s caption, presumably crediting him for taking the picture in question, as well as a second snap included in the update.

Meanwhile, a slew of Teresi’s smitten fans offered comments praising the way her toned, sneakily sinuous physique looked in the sexy slideshow.

“So beautiful and gorgeous and lovely,” appraised one admirer.

“The camera adores you!” added a second fan of the visual artistry Teresi and Bentley created.

“Oh my…” stated another commenter. “Lady Bri, you take my breath away.”

“Flawless,” raved model/photographer Krystle Lina, who is also one of Teresi’s Guess cohorts.

The first picture of the spread found Teresi sitting on a deck in a large Papasan chair with tree branches and green leaves showing behind a metal railing in the background. Her body was exhibited from head to toe in the medium shot, and it was pleasingly illuminated by a soft, natural light offered by the outdoor setting.

With her lips parted slightly, her eyes peering off to the left and her wavy, golden locks blanketing her back on the corresponding side, Teresi sat with the thin shoulder straps of her summer dress dangling. As a result, the airy white garment, which was emblazoned with a yellow flower print, almost appeared to be sliding off of her body, giving way to the aforementioned showing of cleavage.

Her lengthy, lissome legs were also prominent in the picture, as she spread them moderately and bent her knees, allowing her left foot to extend outward slightly while her right was masked by her toned, slender calf.

The second shot found Teresi posing in the same location, but with the long straps of her plunging garment in place over her shoulders. Although she showed slightly less skin in the photo, her attractive attributes were nonetheless pleasingly adorned by the dress. The photo also offered a better look at her beautiful face as she had raised her head and clenched her hair above it.

Teresi’s two-pic post proved to be a quick hit on Instagram, notching more than 3,000 likes in just over an hour.

