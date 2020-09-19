Daisey O’Donnell Poses On Her Knees Wearing Skimpy Bathing Suit And Mentions A Predatory Animal

British model and singer Daisey O’Donnell stunned fans on Saturday morning looking delightfully sultry in her most recent Instagram post. She wore an unusual bathing suit that showed off lots of bare skin and struck a provocative pose, garnering over 16,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Daisey’s black suit featured an unexpected and visually appealing design. It had a simple bandeau top with decorative bows around her upper arms combined with a strappy monokini that stretched up the center of her midriff, between her cleavage, and around her neck. She used a scorpion emoji in the caption, perhaps referring to the shape of the ensemble.

The fabric covering Daisey’s bust left exposed triangular tan lines that extended from the tops of her breasts across her bare decolletage.

The bottoms were cut high over her hips, accentuating her slender waist in comparison with the swell of her derriere below. The piece created a diamond shape across her taut belly, which transitioned to a narrow strip of material wrapped around the middle of the bandeau. It widened into an inverted triangle that rested between her collarbones and tied behind her neck.

She credited the UK brand Oh So Bello for her swimwear.

Daisy posed outdoors on a gray lounge chair with a sleek design. She faced the camera and balanced on her knees with her legs spread far apart. Both arms were relaxed at her sides, and she draped her hand on one thigh and the other against the opposing calf.

Daisey dropped her chin and angled her face to one side, accentuating her delicate jawline. She gave the camera an intense look with a seductive half-smile.

Her long, platinum tresses her twisted into a big bun at the crown of her head. She accessorized with delicate gold-colored jewelry in her ears, around both wrists, and on both hands.

“Unreal” seemed to be the adjective of choice in the comments section, as no less than five people used the word to describe Daisey’s sultry appearance. Many of her other 998,000 Instagram followers complimented her style and sweet personality.

“Hottest babe on insta,” proclaimed one fan.

“This is a cute outfit,” admired a second follower.

“Gorgeous inside and out,” raved a third person.

“Sexyyyyy” declared a fourth, adding a kiss at the end of their praise.

Those who elected not to express their adoration in words linked together series of affectionate emoji instead. The most commonly used in this thread looked to be the heart-eyes and flame symbols.