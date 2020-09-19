Joe Biden Weighs In On When Next Supreme Court Justice Should Be Picked

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke about the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, honoring the late Supreme Court Justice and weighing on when he believes is the right time to fill her vacant seat, as The Guardian reported.

Biden, who was a senator when Ginsburg was nominated to the count and voted to confirm her, made it certain that people understood where he stands on the issue of nominating someone to replace her.

“There is no doubt, let me be clear, that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden said. “This was the position the Republican Senate took in 2016 when there were almost 10 months to go before the election.”

He added that the upper chamber must take the same position as there are just under 50 days left before the election in November.

He also weighed in on Ginsburg’s life.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not only a giant in the legal profession, but a beloved figure, and my heart goes out to all those who cared for her and care about her,” Biden said. “She was fierce and unflinching in her pursuit of the civil rights of everyone.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that he will move forward right away with a vote on whoever is nominated by Donald Trump to replace Ginsburg, as The Inquisitr previously reported. It is expected that Trump will announce his pick within the week.

During the race in 2016, McConnell held back the nomination of Merrick Garland, citing the fact that there were 9 months left until the election and the American people should be allowed to decide who gets to select the replacement justice. This opinion isn’t based on a rule or precedence.

Despite facing accusations of hypocrisy from critics, McConnell has defended his position, saying that Trump has a high chance of being re-elected, while the possibility of Obama being replaced by someone from the Republican party was uncertain.

As The New York Times reported, a majority of voters want Biden to nominate a new judge more than they do Trump, according to polling.

In various polls taken prior to Ginsburg’s death, Biden leads anywhere from 12 to seven points. Some individuals polled said that while they hadn’t decided on who they were voting for, the issue of selecting a Supreme Court judge could tip them into support for one or the other candidate.