Larsa Pippen Stuns In A Sapphire Blue Mini Dress

Larsa Pippen stunned her 2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a sapphire blue mini dress that hugged her curvaceous figure. She posed in front of a sleek-looking black door with a beige wall behind her, and the neutral backdrop allowed the breathtaking color of her dress to shine.

The garment Larsa wore had an off-the-shoulder style with a slight sweetheart neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage. The piece had long sleeves that started a few inches down her upper arms and extended all the way to her wrists. The style left her shoulders exposed.

The dress had a figure-hugging fit and the luxe fabric clung to her slim waist before stretching out over her voluptuous hips. It also had a vertical strip of ruched detailing going all the way from the neckline between her breasts to the hem of the look. The ruching drew attention to her curves, and it ended at the hem, with the strings dangling down her toned thighs.

Larsa’s legs were on full display in the look, and the vibrant hue was stunning with her coloring. Her long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down one shoulder and side of her chest in voluminous curls. The light seemed to catch some of her silky tresses, illuminating blonder segments, and she gazed off into the distance as the photo was captured.

Larsa had her hands hovering in front of her body, and fans could spot a glimpse of a baby pink shade on her nails. She paired the gorgeous shot with a simple caption that included a kissing lips emoji, and her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update. The post racked up over 12,200 likes within 22 hours, including a like from reality television star Kim Zolciak. It also received 192 comments from Larsa’s audience in the same time span.

“I don’t even know what to say,” one fan wrote, struck by Larsa’s beauty, and accentuated his comment with a heart emoji.

“You are gorgeous, that is a royal color on you,” another fan added.

“Love that blue on you,” a third follower remarked.

“Looks stunning,” another fan commented simply.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared an even steamier picture in which she posed in bed. She perched atop a bed with slightly rumpled white pinstriped linens, and rocked a feminine romper from the brand PrettyLittleThing. Her hair was styled in a sleek look that cascaded down her back, and the romper also had a plunging neckline that put her ample assets on display. She gazed seductively at the camera in the shot, and the ensemble showcased her curvaceous figure to perfection.