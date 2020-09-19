Arabella Chi Shows Off Her Perfect Tan In A Striped Bikini

British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 19, and wowed her followers with a very hot bikini picture.

In the snapshot, Arabella — who is best known for being a contestant on the popular series Love Island — rocked a skimpy, tan-and-white striped bikini which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The top consisted of triangular cups, thin straps, and a string running across her chest.

Arabella teamed the top with matching bottoms. Its straps were pulled up high on her slender hips, while the front of the garment scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The skin-baring ensemble also drew viewers’ attention to her sculpted abs and a glimpse of her thighs.

The stunner wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for two gold pendants which highlighted her flawless décolletage. She also wore multiple bracelets.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Nobu Hotel in Ibiza, Spain. The shoot took place outdoors and Arabella posed while reclining on a sun lounger. She held her hair, looked at the camera, and parted her lips as she soaked up the sun.

In the caption, she wrote that she has been enjoying her vacation. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Jake, in the post for acknowledgement.

Within seven hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 11,000 likes. In addition, her most ardent followers took to the comments section and posted several messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You’re so adorable and delicious, darling,” one of her fans commented.

“Cutest ever, no joke!” another user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Hey, Arabella, how is your holiday? You look stunningly beautiful!” a third follower wrote.

“Wow, you are very beautiful, elegant, and sexy,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so hot,” “lovely figure,” and “a true stunner,” to express their admiration for Arabella.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models and TV personalities also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Elma Pazar, Amy Green, and Molly Mae Hague.

This is hardly the first time Arabella wowed her admirers with her sultry photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 28, she uploaded a pic in which she rocked a skimpy, two-piece black bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. She sat atop a bamboo float with her legs partially submerged in a swimming pool. To date, the post has amassed more than 17,000 likes.