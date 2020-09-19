Qimmah Russo Flaunts Incredible Figure In Animal-Print Workout Ensemble

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account on Saturday, September 19, with some jaw-dropping new images of her curves, leaving thousands of fans stunned.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder, who has accumulated more than 1 million followers on the social media platform, was photographed in front of a large gray wall for the three-photo series. Qimmah took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera and struck three flirtatious poses.

In the first photo, she stood facing the camera with her left leg in front of her right and her arms open. She popped one hip out and grabbed at her top and bottoms in the second photo. The third image displayed her from her left side as she popped her booty out and slightly bent her right knee. She stared directly into the camera’s lens and smiled widely in every frame.

Her long, raven hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in subtle waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails appeared perfectly manicured, as she rocked a white polish that stood out against her skin-tone.

Qimmah showed off her curvy form in a revealing, dark-hued, cheetah-print top. The one-shoulder garment tightly hugged her busty assets and revealed a peek of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that seemed to be made out of a soft, stretchy material. The leggings flaunted her hips and bodacious derriere, while their high-rise waistband drew the eye to her slim and chiseled core. She completed the sporty look with a pair of black sneakers.

In the post’s caption, the model shared some sage word with fans, telling them that if something takes away from their inner calm, “it’s too Expensive.”

She also revealed that her outfit was designed and manufactured by online clothing company Ryderwear, before providing users with a discount code for their products.

The images seemed to be a big hit with social media users as they accumulated more than 5,000 likes in just 45 minutes after being uploaded. Dozens of fans also showed their admiration by heading to the comments section to shower Qimmah with compliments on her form, her beauty, and her ensemble.

“Looking gorgeous as usual, keep up the good work & take care of that body,” one person wrote.

“Good morning, gorgeous! Truly radiant smile in these wonderful pics! You are so right,” chimed in a second admirer, their last sentence likely referring to the model’s caption.

“This outfit, gosh girl,” a third user added, following their words with numerous fire and heart-eyed emoji.

“Simply beautiful as always. Love the smile,” asserted a fourth individual.