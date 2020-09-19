‘The Bold Type’ Star Katie Stevens Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Cheeky Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Katie shared a Sheryl Crow lyric that captured her mood.

The Bold Type star Katie Stevens shared a rear view of her bikini body in a photo that she shared with her Instagram followers on Friday. The actress might not yet know whether her Freeform series has been renewed for a fifth season, but she looked unstressed and relaxed as she made the most of her time off from filming.

Katie, 27, used a lyric from the Sheryl Crow song “Soak Up the Sun” to capture the vibe of her snapshot, which featured her catching some rays on a beautiful sunny day. The former American Idol star rocked a pastel green bikini. The bathing suit featured a pattern of thin white stripes that were textured and wavy. She posed in profile, but she stepped her left leg forward to show off the cheeky back of her bikini. Her stance and the seat’s on-trend cut displayed her peachy derrière to its best advantage. Katie also drew attention to her toned thighs and back.

Katie’s bottoms had side ties, while her top featured a somewhat unique design with string ties on the shoulders instead of the back and neck. The back of the piece consisted of an unbroken thin string that was attached to the shoulder straps.

The sunlight was bright, so the actress protected her eyes from its harmful UV rays by rocking a pair of dark shades with rounded rectangular frames. She wore her dark hair parted down the center and styled in voluminous waves. A soft breeze lifted up a few wispy strands of hair, while the rest of her glossy mane tumbled down her back. She positioned her left arm so that the small tattoos on the side of her wrist were visible. The body art depicted a bird in flight.

Katie turned her head to the side to look over her shoulder as her photo was taken. A hint of a smile played on her full lips.

The backdrop of the stunning shot included dark blue water, an azure sky with a few fluffy white clouds drifting by, and the hilly, tree-covered shore of the lake.

Katie revealed the location of her photo by tagging the Instagram page for Siren’s Lure, which is a luxury vacation rental situated on the shore of Center Hill Lake in Tennessee. She also tagged Playboy model Lora Lee Drammis, who commented on her post.

“What a mermaid goddess,” her message read.

“Tiny Jane making big waves,” wrote one of the number of fans who referenced her Bold Type character.

“Daaamn you are so hot and beautiful,” a third admirer remarked.

“Woooww you look ABSOLUTELY amazing just wowww,” gushed a fourth person.