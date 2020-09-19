Sheryl Crow, 58, Looks Smoking Hot In Distressed Jeans With Sequins & A Sleeveless Vest

Sheryl Crow took to Instagram to plug her acoustic show while clad in a smoking hot outfit. The seconds-long clip was added to her Instagram page on September 19, and it’s earned the attention of her 273,000 fans.

The video captured Crow hanging out in a backyard that was covered with green grass and towering trees. A white dog with orange spots was perched up on the stone ledge at the singer’s back. A peek of sunlight could be seen through the branches, and a geotag in the update indicated that Crow was in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, Crow reminded fans that her virtual performance would be starting soon. According to her website, tickets for her “Big Green Barn” acoustic show could be purchased for $19.99 per performance or $39.98 for the bundle. She looked the part of a rocker while clad in a curve-hugging outfit that perfectly suited her tiny frame.

Crow layered the upper-half of her figure, rocking a black tank top with a scooping neckline. The garment had no sleeves, leaving her muscular arms well on display. Crow wore a blue vest over the tank that was equally as tight and highlighted her trim midsection. The garment was sleeveless and had a collared neckline that made a deep “V,” and fell past her chest. The front was held together by a row of three buttons, and each side featured a small pocket.

The 58-year-old opted for a pair of curve-hugging jeans that were snug on her slender legs. The denim had a dark wash with minor distressing, giving the ensemble a vintage feel. Some of the distressed panels had blue sequins underneath, while others exposed some skin. The songstress showcased her tiny waist with a trendy black belt with a gold buckle. The piece was decorated with pink flowers and green leaves and added a pop of color to the outfit.

Crow wore several necklaces on her collar and silver rings on both hands. She wore her short, blond locks with a side part, and they spilled over her shoulders. The singer’s fans have not been shy about sharing their love for the photo, and dozens took to the comments section to express their love over her look and the acoustic performance.

“Looking great lady!!” one fan follower raved.

“Im just like to see you. Anyway!!!!! Every things matter!!!!! Good shrow……… SC. Im from Brasil. I love you a lot!!! Take care you too!!!!!” a second fan added.

“I saw you in concert on my 50th birthday… and thank you for this on my 60th birthday!!!!” a third fan gushed, adding a series of clapping hand emoji to the end of their comment.