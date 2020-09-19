Jennifer Lee Rocks Gold Bikini On A Yacht: ‘Serious Mood Right Now’

Jennifer Lee shared a sexy video of herself wearing a bikini while enjoying some time on a yacht. She explained that the whole thing caught her mood, and her followers appeared to appreciate the clip.

More than 3,000 Instagram users hit the like button, sharing the love for the former The Challenge contestant’s hot video, which had at least 14,100 views. At least 90 fans also took the time to leave a positive comment for Jennifer, and several chose the flame emoji to express themselves.

“You should stay in this mood always. We love it. You look smoking hot,” wrote one follower, who added a blushing smiley.

“Big mood! What a vibe. You’re a whole queen, too. No need to be serious when relaxing. You look fabulous, girl,” a second fan enthused.

“That bikini, though. You look smoking hot! The yacht life agrees with you, declared a third Instagram user, adding a red heart-eye smiley and a flame.

“It seems like you have it under control! You look great! You are cruising like a boss,” a fourth devotee replied

In the video, Jennifer lounged on a reclined bench aboard a boat that cruised through the ocean. The water gently rolled, and the blue sky featured a few puffy white clouds. The model included a filter on the clip that gave it a sparkle effect, and the high energy song ‘Cocaine Model” by ZHU played over the footage.

Jennifer wore a gold bikini top with ruched cups, and her ample cleavage pushed out the top and sides. She paired the top with the matching bottoms that dipped low in the front with tiny adjustable straps that rose over either hip. The two-piece showed off the model’s flat tummy and nipped-in waist. She stretched her long, shapely legs out on the lounge and bent one to roll herself over onto one side, propping herself up with one arm.

The reality TV star’s dark brunette hair flowed behind her in the wind as the boat moved across the water. She ran her hands through her mane, adjusting it as she changed positions. Jennifer accessorized her beach-ready look with oversized, dark sunglasses to protect her eyes. She also wore a cuff bracelet and rings on her fingers.

Jennifer keeps her followers engaged on Instagram by sharing lots of pictures of videos of herself modeling various bikinis, sportswear, and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her pert derriere in a rainbow two-piece while posing in the water.