Miley Cyrus Reportedly Records New Tracks Slamming Ex-Liam Hemsworth: ‘I Don’t Even Miss You’

Miley Cyrus is currently recording songs for her upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus, and The Sun obtained lyrics from a few tracks that take aim at her former husband Liam Hemsworth with brutal lyrics about faking things in bed and not missing the man she was with on and off for nearly 10 years.

“You wanted an apology? Not from me. I had to leave you in your own misery. So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? And I don’t even miss you,” Miley wrote in a song titled “WTF Do I Know.”

“Thought that it’d be you until I die, but I let go.”

The couple first met in 2009 and after breaking up and getting back together repeatedly, they finally got hitched in 2018. Their marriage didn’t last long, however, and the pair called it quits in August of 2019.

Miley had often been open about her role in a relationship and told Elle Magazine that her partnership with Laim was unconventional. She said at the time that she didn’t play the role of a traditional housewife and was still sexually attracted to women, while describing her situation with Liam as “complex” and rejecting the term “wife.”

The song, titled “Win Some, Lose Some,” waxes about their years together and expands further on her previous comments about how the two matched up behind doors.

“Last night was the nail in the coffin, Lord knows we were already dead,” Miley wrote.

At one point, she claimed that she faked things in bed while she was with him.

“Can’t count all the times that I faked it, thank God for the thoughts in my head.”

“You know me the best, but you hurt me the worst, my darling. I can’t pretend any more,” she sings in the chorus.

The final track list hasn’t been determined, according to the report, and both might be cut from the album as Miley continues to pen new pieces.

The two met while on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic film The Last Song. He ultimately proposed to her in 2012, but they ended their engagement a few months later. In 2015, the two reconciled and ultimately got hitched in Tennessee in December, 2018.

The “Midnight Sky” singer recently opened up about the breakdown of her marriage, as The Inquisitr previously reported, saying that it was difficult because of the negative press attention that she got in the wake of the announcement.