Maria Eduarda Flaunts Her Hourglass Body In A Deep-Red Bodycon Dress

Brazilian fitness model Maria Eduarda took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 19, and treated her 830,000-plus followers to a set of steamy photographs.

In the picture, Maria rocked an elegant bodycon dress which perfectly hugged her hourglass figure. The deep-red outfit boasted thin straps and a low-cut, sweetheart neckline which flaunted her enviable cleavage. The bodice featured criss-cross detailing along with silver eyelets. The knee-length outfit not only accentuated her curves but also put her toned legs on display.

Maria completed her attire with a pair of nude, high-heeled sandals which rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of accessories, Maria opted for a pair of round earrings and a dainty pendant which rested at the base of her throat, drawing attention to her décolletage. The hottie also carried a brown Louis Vuitton purse that boasted a gold chain belt.

The shoot took place indoors, in a sitting room. Some off-white sofas, matching curtains, a white coffee table, and two flower pots could be seen in the background.

Maria shared three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she struck a side pose to show off her famous backside while seductively gazing at the camera. In the second image, she stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She turned her gaze away from the lens. In the third and last photo, she held her hand behind her neck, parted her lips, and looked toward the floor.

Within 16 hours, the pic amassed more than 20,000 likes. Besides, several of Maria’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 430-plus messages in which they praised her incredible figure, pretty looks, and her sexy attire.

“You are spectacularly beautiful and so radiant,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, that’s a goddess in red!! You are a woman with so much heavenly beauty and sensuality, I can’t even,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed and fire emoji.

“You’re seriously a dream!! The hottest woman in Brazil at the moment,” a third admirer remarked.

“Your body is delicious, babe! You are perfect from head to too. I love this outfit on you,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “f*cking gorgeous,” “queen,” and “breathtakingly pretty,” to let Maria know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Jackie Janzer, Daniela Tamayo, Julianne Kissinger, and Ellen Oliveira.