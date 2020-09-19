Brittney Palmer Flaunts Cleavage In Black Scoop-Neck Tank Top: ‘Ready To Fly To Vegas’

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer looked smoking hot in a recent video she shared with Instagram before she flew to Las Vegas for this weekend’s fights.

In the clip, Brittney sat on a bed with white linens and a gold spindle headboard with a large dream catcher hanging on the white wall above it. Various bottles and trays sat on the nightstand on one side.

For the footage, Brittney wore a black scoop-neck tank top with spaghetti straps, revealing a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage and shapely shoulders. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, multiple length gold necklaces, and a matching watch around one wrist.

When Brittney puckered her full lips and blew a kiss at the camera, she revealed her short, light-colored manicure. The model wore her highlighted brunette hair blown straight with a soft wave in the shorter layer near her face, and her luscious locks fell over her forehead and shoulder from a side part. As she talked, Brittney moved her free hand, and at times, her finger and forearm tattoos showed.

The UFC ring girl promised her fans some behind-the-scenes ringside access in the video, and they appeared to appreciate the possibility. At least 5,400 hit the “like” button in the clip, which received nearly 18,000 views. More than 100 Instagram users also took the time to leave an uplifting comment wishing her safe travels and complimenting her hot look. Several also included the flame emoji to complete their thoughts.

“I can’t wait to watch it! You look so gorgeous. Safe travels,” wrote one fan who also added a kiss smiley and red lips.

“Keep safe. I am looking forward to watching the card tomorrow night. You are so gorgeous! Love you,” a second follower gushed, adding red hearts, flames, and a sunglasses smiley.

“You look amazing! How about you follow the fans too? Without us, you wouldn’t be a social media model,” noted a third devotee who included a winking emoji.

“The eyes, the lips, the voice, the smile. You look absolutely perfect, Brittney! I hope you have a great flight and a great time in Vegas, baby,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, including several pink hearts with blue arrows through them, blue hearts, and a rose.

Brittney regularly shares photos of herself working, working out, painting, and modeling, and her followers respond to her posts with praise. The Inquisitr previously reported that she looked smoking hot in a picture where she wore a strappy black bustier and red lace high waisted pants.