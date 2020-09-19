Cardi B Reveals The Real Reason She’s Divorcing Offset

Rumors about why Cardi B decided to call it quits with husband Offset have been rampant, with plenty of speculation about the rapper’s alleged cheating playing a big role. But Cardi put the rumors to rest after telling fans that she was over all of the arguing and that the pair had simply grown apart.

As TMZ reported, the “WAP” rapper denied that infidelity played any role in the situation and shot down the idea that Offset might have gotten another woman pregnant. She said that in the past she had cried over the things he had done, but she wasn’t crying anymore.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here,” she said.

The real reason, she said, is that the two were no longer on the same page in their lives.

“I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said. “When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave… nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart.”

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, went on to say that the two of them had been together for four years and had a child, Kulture, 2, together. She said that she had built a house with him. But there are times when you continue to argue and the tension builds. That’s why she decided to act.

“You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave,” she said.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

She also expressed frustration with the reports that she had filed for divorce in order to get attention from the media so that she could sell more albums.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset requesting primary custody of their daughter. The next day, she amended the petition to request joint custody.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, had been accused of cheating on his wife and the two took a break before reuniting after Offset created a public display begging for her forgiveness.

The petition was filed in the state of Georgia just days before what was the couple’s third anniversary.