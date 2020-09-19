Rita Ora Wears Chic, Sexy Outfit In Instagram Post & Compares Her 2020 Look To 2012 Photo

Rita Ora shared a stylish post to her Instagram feed on Friday, with a series that compared her present-day look to an image from 2012. In her caption, Rita compared her current hairstyle to that of the past and noted that her makeup skills had improved.

In the first photo, the 29-year-old dazzled her 16 million followers with a shot of her in the backseat of a car, styled to perfection and posing with a fierce look at the camera. She wore a camel-colored blazer with a plunging neckline, aptly showing off her décolletage. The shoulders were emphasized and the blazer splayed out a bit from her hips, accentuating her curves. The songstress also sported black bike shorts which were bejeweled with green and blue embellishments on the side.

Rita accessorized her look with thin, gold and white necklaces and a few chunky gold rings on all of her fingers. Her signature honey-blond hair was styled in romantic, bombshell curls that cascaded over her shoulders and down her back.

In the second photo, the one from 2012, the singer’s wavy tresses were voluminous and flowing in a similar style, showcasing Rita’s knowledge of which styles suit her. She wore a blazer in the throwback shot as well, but it was a more fitted, charcoal gray, tweed style. The plunging neckline revealed a furry necklace and a few thin gold necklaces that completed the look.

Within hours, more than 200,000 users liked the image and over 1,180 people commented, giving their love for Rita’s looks.

“LOVE WHEN YOU HAVE CURLS,” gushed an admirer, complimenting the singer’s hair.

“Also the suit glow up,” a follower stated, raving about Rita’s style and her improved look.

“Gorgeous,” one user commented simply.

“I love the throwback lol[.] Those were the good old days,” quipped a fan, appreciating the second image.

Rita has a knack for sharing looks that are both chic and sexy. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rita recently rocked a tangerine-colored suit and white, high-heeled boots, showing a little bit of cleavage and a lot of sass. That post also racked up a generous amount of support from her followers, as they fawned over her vogue outfit and sleek physique.