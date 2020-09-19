Rita Ora Wears Chic, Sexy Outfit In Instagram Post & Compares Her 2020 Look To 2012 Photo

Rita Ora shared an intriguingly stylish post to her Instagram feed on Friday, with a series that displayed her current day look compared to an image from 2012. In the two shots, Rita compared her present-day hair to her past and also noted that she had “no idea about contour” in her caption.

In the first photo, the 29-year-old dazzled her 16 million followers with an shot of her in the backseat of a car, styled to perfection and posing with a fierce look at the camera. She wore a camel-colored blazer with a plunging neckline, aptly showing off her décolletage. The shoulder pads were accentuated and the blazer also splayed out a bit from her hips, properly accentuating her curves. The songstress also sported leather black bike shorts which were bejeweled on the side, in green and silver colors.

Rita accessorized her look with thin, gold and white necklaces and a few chunky gold rings on all of her fingers. The showstopper element of the photo was definitely her hair, which was situated in her signature honey blond, curly locks, flowing all around her face.

In the second photo from 2012, the singer’s wavy tresses were voluminous and flowing in a similar style, showcasing Rita’s knowing for what suits her. She was also wearing a blazer in the throwback shot, but it was more fitted in a charcoal gray tweed style. The neckline was also plunging in a similar sexy fashion, with a furry necklace plus a few thin gold necklaces complementing the look.

After the pop star shared the upload on Friday with her fans, more than 200,000 users liked the image and over 1,180 people commented, giving their love for Rita’s looks.

“LOVE WHEN YOU HAVE CURLS,” gushed an admirer, loving the singer’s hair.

“Also the suit glow up,” a follower stated, raving about Rita’s style and her “glow up” since the past.

“Gorgeous,” one user simply commented on Rita’s beauty.

“I love the throwback lol[.] Those were the good old days,” quipped a fan, appreciating the sweet flashback image.

Rita has a knack for sharing looks that are both chic and sexy, giving her fans seductive styles that still show off her amazing figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rita recently rocked a tangerine-colored suit and white, high-heeled boots, giving a little bit of cleavage and a lot of sass. That post also racked up a generous amount of support from her followers, as they fawned over her vogue outfit and sleek physique.