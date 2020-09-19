Kindly Myers Looks Flawless While Flashing Her Booty In A Stunning Black Lingerie Set

Professional smokeshow Kindly Myers left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The model flaunted her flawless figure in some booty-baring lingerie. In the caption of the post, she admitted that she wouldn’t want to be anyone other than herself.

In the sexy snap, Kindly looked smoking hot as she sported a skimpy black lace bra. The garment fastened behind her neck and clung tightly to her ample bust. It also exposed her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties were cut high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy could also be seen in the snap.

Kindly posed with one knee resting on a gray chair. She placed her other foot on the ground and rested a hand on her leg. She placed her other hand on the back of the chair while she arched her back and pushed her booty out. She also looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face.

In the background of the shot, a large window could be seen. Some green foliage was visible through the glass. A white flower was placed behind her as well. She geotagged her location as Big Sky, Montana.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The golden locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back.

Kindly’s over 2.1 million followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the shot, clicking the like button more than 3,100 times within the first 38 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also made short work of leaving nearly 100 messages in the comments section during that time.

“You’re so gorgeous looking at world invented the world beauty,” one follower stated.

“You are truly incredible!” another declared.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” remarked a third user.

“When it comes to you I wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else,” a fourth person wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her incredible physique in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tiny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a black thong with fringe accents and a colorful flannel shirt while she soaked up some sun in Austin, Texas. To date, that post has reeled in more than 19,000 likes and over 400 comments.