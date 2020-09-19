Cindy Prado Shows Off Killer Curves In Corset Top And Denim Shorts

American beauty Cindy Prado pleasantly surprised social media users on Saturday, September 19, when she shared some gorgeous new photos of herself with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed on the streets of Miami’s Design District for the five-slide series, standing in front of a Berluti boutique. A Christian Dior boutique was also visible in the background.

Cindy was centered in every shot, as she switched between a number of sultry and candid poses that displayed her figure from different angles. She grabbed on her locks, pushed her chest forward, popped her backside out, and stuck her hands in her pockets in many of the images. She sported a pout on her face and looked away from the camera’s lens in every frame.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails also seemed to be perfectly manicured.

Cindy flaunted her killer figure in a revealing ensemble that included a corset top with a blue butterfly print. The garment gave way to a lovely view of cleavage while its cropped length exposed a bit of her toned midsection.

She teamed the top with faded, distressed denim shorts that highlighted her curvy hips and pert derriere. The bottoms’ high-waisted design further drew the eye to her slim core.

The model finished the look off with beige, open-toed, backless sandals, and a cream-colored purse. Cindy accessorized with animal-print sunglasses, two necklaces, a pair of earrings, a bracelet, and several rings, adding some pizazz to the outfit.

In the caption, the stunner revealed that her outfit was designed by White Fox Boutique, an Australian-based clothing company that Cindy has promoted in the past. Just days ago, on September 16, she shared images of herself in a skimpy white crop top and matching sweatpants from the brand.

Saturday’s photo set quickly caught the attention of many social media users, receiving more than 7,000 likes within just 30 minutes. Dozens of admirers took to the comments section to vocalize their praise, and compliment the model on her form, good looks, and fashionable ensemble.

“Wow, you are so beautiful and pretty,” one individual commented, adding a string of red-heart emoji.

“You look great, thanks for sharing,” chimed in another admirer.

“Everything you do is superb, because you are mind blowing,” gushed a third fan.

“Very beautiful outfit and body,” a fourth user added, following their kind words with a number of heart-eyed and pink heart emoji.