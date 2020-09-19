Lorena Rae Goes Topless On The Beach In Sizzling Throwback Share

Victoria’s Secret alum Lorena Rae may not post as frequently as other social media mavens, but her updates make a major impression when she does offer them. Such was the case with the latest addition to her feed on Saturday, September 19, in which the model and noted fitness fanatic uploaded a sexy snap that found her posing topless on a beach.

In the accompanying caption, the 26-year-old credited acclaimed photographer Russell James for the snap. She also indicated that the revealing photo was an older one, but still one of her favorites. Regardless of the throwback nature of the share, though, Lorena’s 1.8 million followers were nonetheless smitten by it, commenting in large numbers with words of praise for her stunning physique in a nearly-nude state.

“Worth a throwback for sure!” exclaimed fellow German runway star Maya Stepper.

“Wow,” raved another admirer. “You are so beautiful.”

“You really are the most beautiful woman in the world,” opined an impassioned commenter. “You are a class act Lorena.”

“Perfect body and this [incredible] view,” added a fourth devotee. “Magnificent.”

Lorena was captured from a wide angle in the shot, which enabled the entirety of her statuesque frame to be exhibited. It further allowed for a sizable showing of her oceanfront surroundings; multiple palm trees, sands both wet and dry and the oncoming tide were all visible in the frame. However, the background largely remained out of focus behind Lorena’s taut, leggy body.

The Diepholz, Germany native was laying stomach-first on the sand in the shot with her hips turned backward slightly and her right arm bent at the elbow and elevating her upper body. Meanwhile, her other arm was folded around her bustline beneath her to cover her perky assets in lieu of a bikini top.

Due to the positioning of her lower half, a peek at her midsection was also offered in the shot. Lorena’s slender waist and tight abs were well exhibited, and her bottom garment — which was emblazoned with a pink, white and purple print — curled tightly around her hipbone.

Near the right edge of the frame, Lorena’s face was visible as she peered directly into the camera’s lens with a smoldering expression. Her light brown hair appeared to be slightly moist, and it draped wildly over her front and back. Although the photo looked to have been taken from some distance, her eyes were nonetheless piercing.

Lorena’s latest Instagram update proved to be another popular one, racking up 40,000-plus double-taps in just over an hour.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, she managed to bring the heat to her social media profile earlier this month with a picture in which her brilliant blue eyes and bodacious cleavage were impossible to ignore.