Brit Manuela Flaunts Fit Physique In Skimpy Animal Print Bikini

On Saturday, September 19, American model Brit Manuela started off the weekend by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.1 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in front of a white wall. According to the geotag, the location of the casual photo shoot was Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Brit flaunted her fit physique in an animal print bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit featured a plunging underwire top with black rings on the straps and a pair of matching high leg bottoms. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. As for accessories, she sported hoop earrings and a delicate pendant necklace. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the first image, Brit leaned against the wall, as she gently pulled on her bikini bottoms. She rested her arm on the top of her head and gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face. She turned her neck to look off into the distance in the following photo.

In the caption, Brit tagged the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing, suggesting that is where she received her swimsuit.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love this suit!! So stunning,” wrote one fan, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Natural beauty as always,” added a different devotee.

“I appreciate your sense of style,” remarked another admirer.

“[V]ery beautiful and very sexy I like,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Brit has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore both a strappy black two-piece and a revealing white bikini. That provocative post has been liked over 39,000 times since it was shared.