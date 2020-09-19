Brennah Black Slays In Sheer Neon Lingerie: ‘Could’ve, Should’ve But You Never Did’

Brennah Black treated her fans to yet another racy post in her latest Instagram upload on Friday. The model showed some skin as she left a cryptic message in the caption of the post.

In the sultry snap, Brennah looked hotter than ever as she opted for a sheer neon lingerie set. The coral-colored lace bra boasted thin straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties fit tightly around her tiny waist and were pulled up high on her curvy hips. The garment was partially covered with a pair of thick navy blue pants that included stripes down the sides and an orange, red, and yellow pattern over the knees. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and black boots on her feet.

Brennah posed with her shoulders pulled back and her head tilted upward. She placed both of her hands at her hips while tugging at her pants. She arched her back and bent one knee while wearing a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a wall filled with colorful graffiti could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in elegant waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Brennah’s 617,000-plus followers went wild for the shot by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 400 remarks about the pic during that time.

“All right. This is my favourite of yours,” one follower gushed.

“Love the juxtaposition here. Post-apocalyptic meets glamour. Plus crazy hot as usual,” declared another.

“It was not a waist. You are gorgeous. Sensual. Beautiful. Perfect,” a third user wrote.

“You look gorgeous there! Happy Friday and hope you have a wonderful weekend!” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah was recently seen rocking a minuscule bikini as she soaked up some sun and flaunted her bronzed skin. That post also proved to be a huge hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 540 comments.