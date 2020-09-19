Kelly Clarkson Showcases Her Curves In A Belted Denim Dress While Telling Pirate Jokes

Kelly Clarkson showcased her curves and her sense of humor for a recent Instagram upload. The talk show host stood in front of the camera and poked fun of herself for having to wear an eye patch on television by telling some pirate jokes.

In the video, which was posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s feed, the singer looked stunning as she opted for a belted denim dress. The ensemble boasted long sleeves and two breast pockets. The garment also included buttons down the front.

Kelly used a thick black leather belt with a large silver buckle to cinch her waist as the dress fit loosely over her arms and hips. She accessorized the style with a long necklace, dark nail polish, and her now infamous face covering.

In the video, Kelly told fans that she was forced to wear the protective gear by her doctor because she has a recurring issue that forces her to skip makeup, adding that her face looks “weird and gross” under the patch.

She also made herself chuckle as she shared some of her favorite buccaneer-themed jokes in honor of International Talk Like A Pirate Day.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in full curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Kelly’s 699,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The video was watched more than 19,000 times within the first two hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 30 messages during that time.

“Jack Sparrow is S H A K I N G,” one follower joked.

“Happy talk like a pirate everyone. I would be lying if I say I didn’t smile watching this,” another wrote.

“Your show is seriously the greatest. You make everyone so happy and smile while we are watching. Thanks for not being afraid to reveal your true self to all of us fans,” a third user stated.

“Yeah one more day then Kelly is back bringing joy to people’s lives,” a fourth person commented.

The singer will be bringing her hilarious and goofy antics back to television for the second season of her series, which begins airing on September, 21.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly’s medical condition will likely be a running joke and topic of conversation in her newest episodes as the first promo touches on the subject as she teases herself for having to rock the eye accessory.