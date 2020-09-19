Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Black Crop Top & Straight-Leg Jeans

On Friday, September 18, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a series of stunning snaps with her 9.3 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 23-year-old posed outside on steps in front of a gray building with a black door. A clear plastic cup with a flat lid, containing an iced beverage, had been placed to her left. She sat with her legs outstretched, using her hands to stabilize herself. Stassie looked off into the distance with her lips pursed.

The model sizzled in a black crop top and a pair of straight-leg blue jeans. The ensemble put her incredible curves and flat stomach on display. Stassie accessorized the casual look with multicolor Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes, a small black purse, a statement necklace, hoop earrings, and a gold watch worn on her right wrist.

The brunette bombshell had also pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted white.

Stassie altered her position for the following photo by standing with her back arched. She faced away from the photographer, as she held onto her drink. She looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a sultry stare.

For the final photo, Stassie turned slightly to the side and brought the straw up to her lips. She tilted her head and flashed her beautiful smile.

Stassie left a series of emoji in the caption, seemingly in reference to her facial expressions in each picture.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 640,000 likes. Quite a few of Stassie’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“This is so stinking cute,” wrote a fan.

“[A]lways so beautiful it must not be easy to be so incredibly [good],” added a different devotee.

“Your smile is beautiful,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Stop it, so perfect!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.