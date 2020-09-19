Anfisa Nava Tugs Sides Of Asymmetrical Mustard One-Piece

Anfisa Nava showcased her voluptuous curves in a sexy one-piece in her latest Instagram post, and her followers shared the love for the beach-ready look.

In the image, Anfisa stood outside in front of lush green trees, tropical plants, and a white hammock with decorative fringe hanging from the edges. A beige wall stood behind the greenery. The former 90 Day Fiance star wore an asymmetrical high-cut one-piece with a strap over one shoulder, leaving her other toned shoulder bare. Anfisa’s ample cleavage peeked out of the top of the sexy swimwear. The model tugged at her suit at each of the leg openings near her waist, emphasizing her taut tummy. She stood slightly to the side with one leg bent to show off her muscular thighs and pert derriere.

Anfisa wore her long brunette hair down in soft waves, which cascaded over one shoulder and down her back from a trendy side part. One of the waves fell over one brown eye, and she stared straight into the camera’s lens with the other. Her pose revealed her long, light-colored manicure.

Anfisa shared a simple heart and the hot photo of herself, and her followers responded with lots of praise. At least 30,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 415 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the reality TV star, with many choosing the flame emoji to share what they thought visually.

“You are always smoking hot! This mustard yellow looks so good on you. This suit is perfect for you,” gushed a follower who added a sunflower, echoing the color of Anfisa’s swimsuit.

“What a babe! You are a goddess Anfisa, and never let anyone tell you otherwise! The definition in your quads is pure fire,” a second fan enthused along with three red heart-eye smilies.

“Every time I see your posts, it motivates me to jump on my treadmill. Your body is goals! TYSM queen,” declared a third Instagram user who included a laughing crying smiley.

“Your photoshoot was amazing. You are a beautiful woman. I love how you stay positive,” a fourth devotee wrote, including several hearts and flame emoji.

Anfisa shares photos and videos of herself working out, modeling, and enjoying her daily life, and her followers always appear to enjoy her posts. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model shared a clip of herself doing squats and other leg exercises while wearing high-waisted snakeskin shorts and a strappy back sports bra.