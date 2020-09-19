Katelyn Runck Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Bralette & Underwear Set

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous trio of shots in which she rocked a simple yet sexy black underwear set. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Jockey, and she made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first picture of the series.

The photos were captured by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind the vast majority of Katelyn’s steamy shots. She was perched on what appeared to be a large white outdoor couch positioned in front of a neutral wall. A sculpture was visible in the background, and the whole setting seemed serene.

For the first snap, Katelyn sat on the couch with her legs folded in front of her. She rocked a black bralette with a scoop neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and also left her sculpted shoulders and arms exposed. Her chiselled abs were also visible in the shot, as the bralette extended just an inch or two below her breasts.

She paired the top with simple bottoms that came to just below her belly button. The garment had a white waistband with the brand’s name written in black type. Katelyn placed both hands on her knees, and gazed at the camera with a soft smile on her face. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves for the stunning shot.

In the second slide, Katelyn stretched out on the couch a bit, resting one forearm on the back of the piece while she continued to smolder at the camera. The third and final shot gave a full-body look at her enviable physique as she extended her legs out to the ground. She played with her hair and posed in a way that accentuated her toned figure to perfection.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot share, and the post racked up over 7,800 likes within one hour, as well as 316 comments from her eager audience.

“Stunning as usual!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“Flawless beauty,” another follower chimed in.

“Perfection,” a third fan remarked simply, accentuating his comment with two heart eyes emoji.

“You look great when you’re at peace with yourself. I hope that you are enjoying your weekend,” another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn got all dolled up in a daring olive green jumpsuit that left little to the imagination. The garment had a loose-fitting bottom portion that highlighted her pert posterior and draped over her sculpted legs, and the top consisted of little more than a few strips of fabric covering her curves. She looked incredible in the duo of sexy shots, taken indoors in a luxurious home.