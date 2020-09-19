Ashley Alexiss Emerges From The Water In A Sizzling One-Piece Swimsuit With A Low-Cut Neckline

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, taken in what seemed like a tropical location. She stood on the edge of a small pier with a ladder leading into the water, and was just emerging from the turquoise blue, with one foot planted on the wooden slats of the pier and the other lingering in the water.

She tagged the Ayada Maldives luxury resort in the picture, implying that the photo was captured somewhere at the resort. The water stretched out to the horizon and the sun appeared to be setting, casting a breathtaking glow over the entire landscape.

Ashley flaunted her curvaceous figure in a one-piece swimsuit from her very own size-inclusive swimwear brand, ALEXISS Swimwear. She tagged her brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, and she also made sure to clarify the size range available.

The garment had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with a low-cut neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. The piece was crafted from a deep purple fabric that looked gorgeous against Ashley’s sun-kissed skin, and also featured black lace trim along the neckline that drew additional attention to her ample assets. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders for support, and the material clung to every inch of her voluptuous physique. The cut highlighted her slim waist and shapely thighs, and her curvaceous legs were on full display in the look.

Ashley kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of stud earrings that sparkled in the sunshine, and a delicate anklet around one ankle. Her long blond locks tumbled down her arm and back in beachy waves that gave her a bit of a mermaid vibe, and she was soaking in the sunshine. Ashley had one hand on the metal railing of the ladder and the other rested atop her forehead as she closed her eyes, a huge smile flashing across her gorgeous features.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 15,700 likes within 16 hours of going live. It also received 101 comments from her followers within the same brief time span.

“Looking great in that one piece,” one fan wrote.

“Nice curves,” another follower chimed in.

“Omg love you and this!” a third fan remarked, captivated by everything in the shot.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a throwback snap taken from a photoshoot she did in which she rocked a butterfly-printed crop top and a black skort. She paired the steamy photo with a caption acknowledging the ’90s vibes of the ensemble, and her fans filled the comments section with compliments.