Miley Cyrus Sizzles In See-Through Lacy Black Sheer Bodysuit In Instagram Post

Miley Cyrus got her Instagram followers’ hearts racing in a sexy post late Friday night that features her in a see-through, sheer black bodysuit. A diamond necklace, multiple silvery bangles, a pixie haircut, and makeup that showed off her lips in a deep crimson rounded out the look.

The stunning outfit showed off Miley’s toned legs, covered by sheer fabric that gave way to a solid black section that covered her hips and privates. Vertical black lines offset the see-through fabric that showed off her abdomen, while her arms were covered by a mix of solid and sheer.

Miley credited French fashion house Mugler for the outfit, an indeed, on the @MuglerOfficial Instagram account, the same pic of Miley in the same outfit features prominently on the page. She also rocked a similar Mugler ensemble back in August for the MTV Video Music Awards.

For the makeup, Miley turned to an artist she’s worked with before: Bradley Kenneth. Like Mugler, Kenneth has worked with Miley before, and indeed, his own Instagram page shows off the Hannah Montana star prominently.

For the photography, she credited L.A. fashion photographer Vijat Mohindra, who has snapped pics of Miley in multiple photo shoots throughout both of their careers. Indeed, on Vijat’s own Instagram account, Miley features in well over a dozen of the pics on the first page alone.

In the caption, Miley directed her followers to the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020, which kicked off Friday and at which the singer is scheduled to perform for Night 2 on Saturday. It will be her fourth performance at the festival, and her second in two years, having rocked the stage in 2019’s version as well.

Of course, technicalities about who did the fashion, photograph, and makeup and for what reason aren’t the types of things that fans seem to care about — at least, if the comments are any indication.

“GORGEOUS QUEEN,” wrote one user.

“OMG, YOUR ABSOLUTELY STUNNING QUEEN!!!,” wrote another.

Chris Crocker, the famed “Leave Britney Alone!” guy, also appears to be a fan of Miley: his verified account turned up in the comments as well.

“Ok I need to know who designed this so I can wear this on my long walks to the fridge,” he joked.

iHearRadio also got in on the comments: “The reveal???? Gosh this shoot was perfect. Can’t wait for everyone to see tomorrow night!” reads a comment from the streaming service.