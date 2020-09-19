‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Teases Mystery Former Partner Who Will Join Her On Podcast With AJ McLean

The 'Dancing With the Stars' fan favorites will chat with a past mirrorball trophy contender.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke dropped a teaser about her new podcast with her celebrity partner, AJ McLean.

The two-time mirrorball champ, who has teamed up with the Backstreet Boy for Pretty Messed Up, a buzzy new podcast about their DWTS journey, thrilled fans on Instagram as she gave a clue about the duo’s very first guest.

In a new post to her social media page, Cheryl shared a photo from her first night in the ballroom with AJ. The boy band singer wore a blue suit and the popular pro dancer wore a sparkly fringed jumpsuit for the couple’s premiere night dance, a jive to The Weeknd song “Blinding Lights.”

In the caption to the post, Cheryl thanked fans for the love for her new venture with AJ. She also gave a heads up about a schedule change for the celebrity ballroom competition as she told her 583,000 Instagram fans the next episode of the podcast will go up on Tuesday night after the show airs on ABC.

Cheryl then dropped a hint as to the first guest will be by revealing that she AJ will be chatting it up with one of her former Dancing with the Stars partners.

It’s no surprise that in the comments section to the post, followers offered their predictions as to who the guest will be as they reflected on Cheryl’s long career on the ABC dance-off.

“I’m guessing Jack Osborne, he’s one of the ones you speak so highly of,” one follower wrote.

“Drew Lachey!” another commenter added, in reference to one of Cheryl’s past winning collaborations.

“Ryan Lochte or Terrell Owens,” another chimed in.

“I think it’s Emmitt Smith since he is your favorite partner & his no. 22 Jersey Dallas Cowboys & AJ is your 22 partner,” a fourth follower predicted.

Others noted that no matter who the mystery man is, he can’t top AJ as Cheryl’s most promising celeb yet. Many dubbed #TeamPrettyMessedUp their all-time favorite partnership ever.

Cheryl has competed on the long-running ballroom show 23 times. She was partnered with Emmitt Smith twice — in their winning season and in All-Stars redo. Some of the other celebs she has cha-cha’d with on DWTS include Wayne Newton, Chad Ochocinco, Rick Fox, Drew Carey, Antonio Sabato Jr., and Juan Pablo Di Pace.

One former contestant who almost certainly won’t be making a cameo on her radio show is Ian Ziering. Cheryl has been vocal about the fact that the Beverly Hills 90210 alum was her least favorite person to work with ever on Dancing With the Stars.