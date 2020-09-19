Tarsha Whitmore Flashes Bombshell Curves In An Impossibly Tiny Turquoise Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore is back in a bikini on Instagram, and followers can’t seem to her enough of her latest post. A photo shared Saturday with her online admirers saw the Australian bombshell soaking up some sun in an insanely tiny two-piece from Oh Polly — a turquoise string number that perfectly displayed her deep cleavage and gorgeous curves.

The swimsuit featured a plunging neckline that offered a great view of Tarsha’s perky chest and outrageously high-cut bottoms, perfect for showcasing her voluptuous hips and thighs. The look also included a low-rise, scooped waistline that dipped below her belly button, allowing her navel piercing to be seen. Thin, spaghetti side straps sat high above her hip bones, accentuating her narrow waist and hourglass silhouette. The bottoms were complete with a minuscule front that only covered the essential, and which perfectly matched the triangular, ruched cups. Likewise, the skimpy bra failed to fully contain her, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob in addition to completely exposing her cleavage.

Tarsha flaunted her phenomenal body while lounging on her side on a light-gray sandstone base. She was sitting on her hip with both knees bent, leaning on one hand as she prompted up her torso. Her other hand was coquettishly raised to her temple, her fanned out fingers showing off her long nails. Sunlight illuminated her tone figure and beautiful face, lending a sexy sheen to her supple skin and calling attention to her bronzed tan.

The sizzling blonde captioned the snap with a swimmer emoji, suggesting she may have been poolside. The model also gave a shout out to the brand that provided her outfit, tagging the label’s swimwear line, Oh Polly Swim.

The 20-year-old rocked the wet hair look, indicating that she went for a swim before posing for the eye-popping snap. Her sleek, damp tresses were pulled back, giving fans a peek at her striking facial features as they tumbled down her shoulder and down her arm in an unruly fashion. Tarsha was barefoot, displaying her chic pedicure, which was several shades lighter than her skin-toned manicure. The stunner peered directly into the camera with an intense, sultry gaze, softly pursing her lips in a seductive way.

The model was snapped against a black-brick backdrop that gave prominence to her vibrant bikini. According to the geotag, the photo was taken on Hamilton Island, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. A previous post shared earlier this week showed Tarsha posing in a similar spot while modeling a very revealing see-through mesh crop top and mini skirt.

Her most recent update immediately caught the eyes of her fans, reeling in more than 9,740 likes in the first two hours of going live. Her supporters also left 82 comments under her photo, complimenting her flawless beauty and fierce physique.

“Holy smoke babe [you are] on fire,” wrote one person, adding a pair of flames for emphasis. “Perfect tan great bikini hottie,” continued the message, trailed by two hot-face emoji.

“Itty bitty waistline,” noticed a second follower, who further expressed their admiration with a string of heart eyes.

“U are glowingggg,” remarked a third Instagrammer.

“Nice glow,” agreed a fourth person, ending their comment with a sparkles emoji.