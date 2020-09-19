Lisa Vanderpump Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Gown As She Marks 60th Birthday With Magical Celebration

The 'Vanderpump Rules' queen bee looked like a princess as she celebrated with family and friends.

Lisa Vanderpump shared a video of a sweet celebration in honor of her 60th birthday.

After marking her milestone day with close family and friends, the Bravo star gave fans a sneak peek at the celebration on Instagram.

In the video shared with 2.6 million followers on her social media page, Lisa wore a sparkly ball gown as a small group sang the traditional birthday song to her with an acoustic guitar accompaniment while in an outdoor, nighttime setting.

The Vanderpump Rules queen bee looked like a princess in the rhinestone and tulle embellished cap-sleeve gown as she approached two large layer cakes while making wide eyes and twirling her hair. The over-the-top confections were decorated with flowers and glowing tapers and were held out for Lisa by two masked friends as she blew out the candles while a table full of guests watched in the background.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Lisa described the evening as “magical” as she told her followers that she celebrated with family and other “quarantine besties.” She also thanked Los Angles pastry shop Butter Love and Hard Work for her over-the-top cake.

In the comments section to the post, fans and celebrity friends offered Lisa warm wishes, including her co-stars from three TV shows she has appeared in. Lisa received messages from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer, Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy, and Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Gleb Savchenko, who was her partner when she competed on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in 2013.

“Omg. You are truly a Queen. Look at you,” one fan wrote.

“Look at her magical princess dress!” another added.

“A real-life Cinderella,” a third fan chimed in.

Others used the space to praise Lisa for moving on from her former reality show and on to better things. Many commenters continued to tout Lisa as their all-time favorite Housewife more than one year after she quit the Bravo reality franchise.

“This is straight-up fairy tale.” one commenter wrote. “LVP go head live your best life while RHOBH is going down the drain. Happy birthday!”

Lisa recently told Access hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, seen in a YouTube clip here, that she planned to celebrate her milestone day “quietly” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The wealthy restaurateur added that she was being extra careful during the health crisis because her husband, Ken Todd, is older. Lis vowed to have a “big bash” once the pandemic ends.