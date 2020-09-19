‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Shocked By Steffy’s Unconscious State After Liam Calls Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) new romance will hit a road bump during the week of September 21. The couple has just declared their feelings for each other, but she has been hiding a secret, per Highlight Hollywood. He’s in for a shocker as he tries to uncover the truth.

Steffy’s Descent Into Addiction

After Finn refused to renew her script, Steffy received an unexpected gift from Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). Tucked beneath a teddy bear, he had hidden a stash of the painkiller prescription medication that she craved. Initially, she told Vinny that it was illegal but she soon capitulates and takes a pill.

On Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) goes to the cliff house. As seen in the below image, he peers through the window and unlocks the door when she doesn’t answer. He finds his ex-wife passed out on the floor after taking the drug. He panics as he sees his ex-wife passed out and calls for help.

He calls Finn who rushes over after Liam tells him that Steffy’s unconscious. He will be shocked by the state that she’s in and begin to doubt their relationship. Nevertheless, he works quickly and she wakes up groggy and angry at the world. She’s upset and embarrassed that both Liam and Finn have seen her at her worst. She immediately lashes out and tries to do damage control to prevent them from finding out that she has access to more drugs.

Starting Off Crazy

After Finn told Steffy how he felt about her, she kissed him passionately. They quickly realized that they liked each other and wanted to take the relationship forward. Although Finn was hesitant about continuing as her physician because he was now romantically involved with her, she soon convinced him that she felt comfortable with him as her doctor.

But when Finn sees Steffy lying blacked out on the floor, he will begin to have second thoughts. He realizes that his new girlfriend has already been keeping secrets from him. She may pass off her unconscious state as deep exhaustion, but he may begin to doubt her. As Liam previously said, his feelings for her will cloud his judgment.

Steffy will also feel as if she’s starting her relationship off on the wrong foot. She didn’t need her boyfriend to see her in that state and she will immediately try to defend herself as she feels humiliated. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will begin to let the accusations fly and begin to blame everyone but herself for the situation she finds herself in.

Liam, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) make the shortlist of people Steffy takes her anger out on. She rages against their past treatment of her and even makes a shocking accusation that they have stolen Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) from her.

As for Finn, he will see Steffy at her worst. Will he still want to be with a woman who obviously has a myriad of problems? Rumor has it that Finn will fight alongside Steffy in the battle against addiction.