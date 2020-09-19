Former ‘DWTS’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Was ‘Disappointed’ By Tom Bergeron’s Firing

She's sharing her thoughts on Tyra Banks' hosting debut.

Candace Cameron Bure has admitted she was left “disappointed” after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go from Dancing with the Stars earlier this year. The Fuller House actress, who competed on Season 18 of the ABC show, opened up about the shake-up in a new interview and said she was “sad” to see them go.

“I have to say that I was disappointed to see Tom and Erin go; it made me sad just like the rest of America, they’ve been brilliant on that show,” Candace told Pop Culture.

Despite her disappointment, she still tuned in to the Season 29 premiere on September 14 to see how new host Tyra Banks did as the twosome’s replacement. It also implemented some other big changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I had to tune into to see Tyra and see the new changes they were gonna make,” she said.

“It still felt big […] it still felt like a big ballroom, and in that way, it was wonderful.”

Candace added that she’s still a huge fan of the show 15 years after it first premiered, admitting she’s “pretty much obsessed” with the series.

The star revealed who she’s rooting for this time, choosing Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin as the one she wants to see make it through to the end.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

“I am so in it for Carole Baskin because come on; who does not want to see her go to the very end […] we are all here for it. She’s comedy gold,” she said.

But it’s also about the pros for the former contestant. She revealed that she’s still close to a number of the professional dancers and tends to support them no matter who their celebrity partner is.

Candice competed on DWTS back in 2014 alongside Mark Ballas, who did not return for the most recent outing. The two came in third place behind winners Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and second place finishers Amy Purdy and Derek Hough, with the latter returning as a judge for the most recent round of shows.

Tyra’s foray into the ballroom sparked some major backlash when it was announced that she would be taking over from the former co-hosts. Tom has hosted since it first began in 2005, while Erin, who’s also a former contestant, hosted her first season when Candace competed.

Plenty of fans shared their displeasure at the controversial move on social media, with some even claiming they wouldn’t watch the most recent episodes in protest.