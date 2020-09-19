Ana Paula Saenz Poses On The Floor In Sexy Lace Lingerie

Mexican hottie Ana Paula Saenz cranked up the heat on her Instagram page Saturday morning, sharing a red-hot photo of herself in a sexy two-piece lingerie set. The 22-year-old model posed on the floor for the scorching update, leaning her back against a sofa as she sat with her knees spread. The half-body shot cut off at the mid-thigh, spotlighting the stunner’s perfect hourglass frame. Her scanty outfit did nothing but favors for her sizzling figure, emphasizing her tiny waist and bombshell curves.

Paula opted for a chic bralette that showed plenty of cleavage, framing her generous décolletage area with a pair of thin shoulder straps. Its wide underband was beautifully ornate with an elegant broken lace print that matched the front of her skimpy bottoms. A dainty scalloped trim further adorned that lacy fabric, decorating both pieces. Likewise, the underwire cups were embellished with a lace overlay, which extended slightly above the low-cut neckline.

The bottoms were even more revealing, boasting an incredible high cut that completely bared her hips and thighs. The narrow sides were pulled high on her waist, accentuating her lithe, yet curvaceous physique. The look was complete with a low-rise waistline that fell far past her belly button, displaying her trim tummy.

Paula sprawled her torso on the side of the sofa, lifting her arms above her head as she stuck out her chest for the camera. A pendant necklace descended into her cleavage, calling even more attention to her busty assets. The brunette beauty pulled on her hair, shooting an intense, alluring gaze at the lens. The gesture allowed her to showcase her shiny bracelet, as well as the tattoo on her forearm. Her lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression, giving her more sex appeal.

The stunner sat with one leg folded to the side, showing off her bare foot. She rested comfortably on a plush carpet sporting a busy print that complemented that of the sumptuous couch. While the black-and-white shot didn’t give any indication about the colors, fans could notice delicate flowers, amphorae, and lavishly ornate statues.

Paula credited Dubai-based photographer Gabriel Photography for the captivating picture, suggesting the snap was taken during her vacation to the United Arab Emirates.

The upload stirred quite the reaction among her over 1.2 million followers, garnering more than 9,300 likes and 120 comments in the first two hours of being online.

“Classy photo you look great,” penned one Instagrammer, adding an assortment of flattering emoji.

“CHARMING AND BEAUTIFUL WOMAN [cupid arrow] LOVE YOU AMAZING GODESS,” another fan wrote in all caps, tagging the model in their post and leaving a trail of loving emoji.

“Wow [heart-eyes emoji] Serenely beautiful Angel,” read a third message, followed by a string of hearts and flames.

“Please post the colour [sic] one,” chimed in a fourth person.

Just last week, Paula tantalized fans with a steamy lingerie pic that saw her spreading her legs while sitting on a chair. Before that, the Latina beauty drove fans wild with a racy video wherein she posed on her knees in bed in a risqué black lace bodysuit that completely exposed her cleavage. That post has since been deleted.