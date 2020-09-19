Nicole Thorne Gives Mind-Blowing Show Of Sexy Figure In Skin-Revealing Red Lingerie With Thong Bottoms

Australian model Nicole Thorne took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, September 18, to post a new photoshoot for her 1.4 million followers in which she flaunted her sexy figure in revealing red lingerie.

The lingerie set included a bra and thong bottoms. The bra featured lace material that covered the bottom half of her chest, leaving the top half completely bare. The material was secured to her upper half with thin straps that stretched across her shoulders. At the top of her chest were two small bows that gave the outfit a whimsy feel. Nicole left plenty of skin exposed along her upper body, drawing the eye to her busty cleavage, lean arms, and toned tummy.

The bottom half of the outfit included a garter belt that wrapped around her waist above her belly button and included lacy triangles of fabric that hung down at her hips. The fabric featured two cut outs in the shape of a heart. The thong bottoms matched the style of the belt, which also featured a heart cut out along the waistband at the base of her back. The front half was lifted high on her hips while only covering a small portion of the skin between her legs. Just like with the top, viewers got an eyeful of her smooth skin. The eye was drawn to her ample booty and curvy hips and legs.

To complete the look, Nicole wore her long, brunette waves loose and flowing from a part down the middle of her head. The locks trailed down her back and over her shoulders.

In the first photo, Nicole stood with her front facing the camera. A large, oval mirror could be seen behind her, which reflected the back of her enviable physique. Nicole shot a sultry look toward the camera with her thick lips slightly parted.

In the second snap, Nicole leaned back against the mirror with her body turned to the side. She looked over one shoulder directly at the photographer and placed her hands in front of her body. The angle showed off the curves of her narrow waist and sculpted booty.

In the caption of the post, Nicole tagged the brand behind the lingerie set, Fashion Nova, and added that she liked the set so much, she bought both colors. In a previous photoshoot, Nicole modeled the same outfit in black.

Nicole’s followers appeared to love the snaps, leaving over 12,000 likes and several dozen comments within the first few hours.