Barack Obama Posts Touching Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg After Death At Age 87

Former President Barack Obama posted a touching tribute to Instagram in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He posted a sweet photo of himself and Ginsburg along with two text slides in which spoke highly of her life and work for the United States.

In the first slide, the two were pictured walking along a path outside of the White House and appeared to be in the middle of a conversation. Ginsburg looked down at the ground with her hands clutched in front of her while Obama looked over at her as he strolled with his hands in his pockets.

In the following slide, Obama told his 31.8 million followers a bit about Ginsburg’s history, like how she applied to be a Supreme Court clerk six decades ago after studying at two law schools and racking up incredible recommendations. A decade later, a brief she sent to the Supreme Court caused a state law that enabled gender discrimination to be overturned. She sat as a justice for the next 30 years and was the second woman ever to do so.

Obama continued his tribute, writing that Ginsburg helped her country see that gender-based discrimination is harmful to everyone, not just women. He added that she was an inspiration for generations to come and that she inspired him and his wife, Michelle Obama as well. He wrote that he was grateful for what she had done for the country.

In the third slide, Obama penned that Ginsburg battled for U.S. democracy and its ideals until her death, even through cancer. He added that she had specific directives for how she wanted to be commemorated, which included waiting for a new president to be sworn in before filling her open seat on the Supreme Court. The former president signed off his tribute with a powerful message.

“The questions before the Court now and in the coming years – with decisions that will determine whether or not our economy is fair, our society is just, women are treated equally, our planet survives, and our democracy endures – are too consequential to future generations for courts to be filled through anything less than an impeachable process.”

Over 1.6 million Instagram users liked Obama’s post, while more than 6,600 left comments.

“A true icon and an immeasurable loss,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18, at age 87 from complications caused by metastatic cancer of the pancreas, according to NPR.