Barack Obama Posts Touching Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsberg After Death At Age 87

Former President Barack Obama left a touching tribute to social media site Instagram in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Obama posted a sweet photo of the two walking together on the White House grounds along with a couple of text slides in which he sang her praises and spoke highly of her life and work for the United States.

In the first slide, the two were photographed walking along a path outside of the White House and appeared to be in mid-conversation. Ginsberg looked down at the ground with her hands clutched in front of her while Obama looked over at her as he strolled, his hands in his pockets.

In the following slide, Obama told his 31.8 million followers that Ginsberg applied to be a Supreme Court clerk 60 years ago after studying at two law schools and racking up incredible recommendations. Ten years after that, a brief she sent to the Court led to the overturning of a state law based on gender discrimination. She sat as a justice for the next 30 years and was the second woman ever to do so.

Obama continued his tribute to say that Ginsberg helped her country see that discrimination based on gender doesn’t only harm women but has real consequences for everyone. He added that she was an inspiration for generations to come and that she inspired him and his wife, Michelle Obama. The couple feels grateful for the legacy she left behind.

In the third slide, Obama penned that Ginsberg justice fought through her cancer until the end with unwavering faith in the U.S. democracy and its ideals. He added that she had specific instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored, which included waiting for a new president to be sworn in before filling her open seat. The former president signed off his tribute with a powerful message.

“The questions before the Court now and in the coming years – with decisions that will determine whether or not our economy is fair, our society is just, women are treated equally, our planet survives, and our democracy endures – are too consequential to future generations for courts to be filled through anything less than an impeachable process.”

Over 1.6 million Instagram users liked Obama’s post, while more than 6,600 left comments.

“A true icon and an immeasurable loss,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg died on Friday, September 18, at age 87 from complications caused by metastatic cancer of the pancreas, according to NPR.