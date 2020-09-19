Abby Dowse Tugs On Her Bikini Bottoms, Displays ‘Front And Back’ View Of Her Sizzling Curves

Abby Dowse left her Instagram followers seeing double this morning, sharing a tantalizing new photo that saw the scantily-clad model standing with her back to a mirror. The Aussie bombshell wore a teeny turquoise bikini from Fashion Nova that left little to the imagination, further teasing fans as she tugged on her bottoms. She turned her face to the camera, relying on her reflection to display her famously pert derrière. This ensured her audience got a complete, front and back view of her swimsuit — something which she called attention to in her caption.

The sizzling blonde opted for a strapless two-piece consisting of a barely-there bandeau top and a skimpy thong. The minuscule top only covered the essential, tying so tightly across her chest that it caused her busty curves to nearly spill out on all sides. The item was secured with a knotted detail that further drew the eye to her buxom assets. Likewise, the incredibly high-cut bottoms fully exposed her hips, boasting a tiny triangular back that bared her peachy buns almost entirely. The front view was just as revealing, coupled with a scooped waistline that showed off the flat tummy.

The sides came up high on Abby’s waist, accentuating her taut midriff. She pulled them higher still with both hands, giving off sultry vibes as she fixed the lens with a smoldering gaze. Her lips were parted in a provocative way, giving her more sex appeal. Her long tresses looked tousled and messy, framing her face in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulder and abundant décolletage.

Abby flaunted her sexy thighs as she posed with her legs spread. The photo captured her from the knee up, perfectly showcasing her chiseled pins and hourglass figure. The low angle offered an enticing view of her voluptuous curves, showing a generous amount of underboob.

The 30-year-old appeared to be on her balcony — a familiar sight for a anyone who regularly follows Abby on Instagram, as this is where the model snaps many of her bikini shots. For instance, a booty-flaunting snap shared with fans earlier this month showed her posing in the exact same spot while rocking a black thong set. This time around, the model brought her beautifully ornate mirror out on the balcony with her, showcasing her insane physique in all of its splendor.

Followers seemed thrilled with the tempting display, taking to the comments to praise the seductive pose.

“Always gotta see everyyyy angle of you,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes and drooling-face emoji. “Straight up unbelievable how fine you are,” continued the message, followed by a fire emoji.

“What a dream,” chimed in another devotee, leaving a trail of heart eyes and blue hearts.

“You look amazing all over babe really beautiful,” gushed a third Instagrammer, also ending with a string of loving emoji.

“Wow Abby you look so spectacular in blue,” remarked a fourth fan.

The steamy upload was a major hit with Abby’s online admirers, reeling in more than 10,000 likes and 250-plus comments in the first hour of going live.

The Australian hottie originally debuted the smoking-hot look in a photo posted the night before, which saw her kneeling in front of the mirror while sticking out her perky booty for the camera. That post, which can be viewed here, earned her over 19,100 likes from her admirers.