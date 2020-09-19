Jasmine Sanders Posts Eye-Popping Instagram Showing Off Bare Midriff In Two Piece Outfit

Jasmine Sanders shared a fashionably sexy shot to her Instagram feed on Friday, dazzling her 4 million followers with a sultry, two-piece outfit.

The model posed outside amid green bushes and other plants against a white brick wall, which aptly complemented her look which possessed a nature theme.

The stylish set contained two matching parts that sufficiently showed off her fit, curvy figure. The top was long-sleeved and cut off below her chest, attractively displaying her toned midriff and tying around her alluring décolletage. Her bottoms were fitted around her waist and hugged her hips and legs, again exhibiting the 29-year-old’s slim shape. Under the top, Jasmine sported a pink and orange snakeskin-print bikini top and also accessorized her look with several small, silver rings, giving the right amount of sparkle to a statement outfit.

The print on the pieces was of green, red, and white foliage laid over a mustard-yellow backdrop, pairing well with her olive-colored skin. The influencer’s honey blond locks were short and curly, falling around her face in a seductively sweet manner.

Jasmine made a shout-out to fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing for her look, quipping that she didn’t need anyone in her life who didn’t “wish [her] well,” slyly looking off to the side of the camera.

Jasmine’s upload already gained more than 19,800 likes and over 150 comments upon posting, with numerous admirers showing their appreciation for the upload. Many of Jasmine’s fans raved about her cool, fashionable look while others signaled their admiration for her beauty, flooding the comments section with fire and heart eyes emoji.

“Hair is on point sis wow,” gushed another fan, adding a lightening bolt and yellow heart emoji to signal their respect for the model’s gorgeous flowing curls.

“She cute!! [N]eed this set,” raved a follower about Jasmine’s Pretty Little Thing style.

“Gorgeous!!” another admirer commented, sharing their love for the model’s beauty.

Jasmine is definitely one to post stylish, yet sexy images to her Instagram feed, recently sharing a look that was both fashion-forward and slightly revealing. As The Inquisitr reported, the Sports Illustrated cover star wore a long-sleeve, orange gown amid a picturesque park, posing among trees and a hazy sky. In the shot, Jasmine was situated in an attractive position on her knees, her enviable figure peeking out beneath the sheer material to tease white undergarments. Jasmine’s hair was also free-flowing and curly in that shot, properly complementing her flawless face.