Taylor Swift Has An Unlikely Ally In The Battle With Her Former Label — Kanye West

Taylor Swift could be getting a hand in the battle with her former record label, and it’s coming from an unlikely source.

On Friday, rapper Kanye West publicly vowed to help the singer get her master recordings back from record executive Scooter Braun. West took to Twitter to say he would “personally” make sure that Swift had possession of the recordings, which would give her the control over her early albums that currently sits with her former label.

The rapper added that Braun, who purchased her former label in a controversial deal that led to a major public backlash, is a friend and vowed to work on getting Swift possession of her music.

“I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND,” he tweeted.

The vow was major news, as West had been known for a long-simmering feud with the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer.

As The Daily Mail reported, West has spent several days leveling attacks against the music industry, saying he wanted to see sweeping changes that gives greater control to artists. Swift has been an advocate for this as well, and spoke out after former boss Scott Borchetta sold Big Machine Music to Braun in a deal that gave him power over Swift’s early recordings.

West’s posts had gotten him in some trouble, as he shared contacts with his record label that led to him being briefly suspended from Twitter.

It was not clear if Swift planned to take West up on his offer for help in getting her masters back. As The Daily Mail noted, the singer had not issued any kind of statement in response to West.

Swift has already earned the support of many friends in the entertainment industry in her bid to gain control over her art. She spoke out at the time of the sale, saying that the former boss did not give her the opportunity to purchase the work she had created, and it now fell into the hands of a man with whom she had a shaky history. Swift accused Braun of bullying her along with Justin Bieber and West, who were both clients.

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years. Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it,” she wrote in a long message posted to her Tumblr account at the time of the sale.