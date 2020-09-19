Devon Windsor Models A Sparkling, Ruffled Bikini On A Boat

Devon Windsor wowed her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent post to the social media platform, which she shared on Friday, September 18. In the sultry snap, the Victoria’s Secret model posed in a bronze bikini from her own swimwear collection.

Devon appeared to be in a tropical locale, as the water behind her was an arresting turquoise hue. The sky above shone brightly overhead, puffy white clouds penetrating the atmosphere. She leaned on the edge of a pristine white boat. The photo was taken on an angle, which made the model’s body seem super svelte. Her eyes were obscured by dark, opaque sunglasses. Her lips were slightly parted, her bright white teeth sparkling. Devon wore her platinum tresses pulled back into an updo. One arm was bent at the elbow, her hand on top of her head. She leaned against her other arm.

Devon’s sparkly top featured ruffles on the neckline and shoulders. Her tanned, taut, and toned midriff was on full display. The swimsuit bottoms rode up high on her abdomen and sat high on her hips, the sides slightly ruched. Her sun-kissed legs seemed to stretch on forever.

As for her jewelry, Devon chose to accessorize the swimwear with two necklaces, several rings, and multiple bracelets. Her nails were painted with a deep red polish.

Devon wrote in the caption of the upload that she wished she were still in the location of the image.

Devon’s millions of followers were quick to rush to the comments section of the post, showering the model with compliments and praise for her latest look.

Some were in awe of her beauty.

“Real beautiful,” wrote one follower, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“Pinnacle of beauty,” gushed a second social media user, following up their message with two smiley faces with heart eyes and two crown emoji.

Others lauded her swimwear.

“I need this swimmie,” shared a third person.

“Beautiful suit!!” a fourth fan declared. “Dreaming about this.”

At the time of this writing, Devon’s most recent Instagram post received more than 17,000 likes and racked up more than 100 positive comments.

