Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Posts Powerful Tribute To The Late Ruth Bader Ginsberg & Gives Message of Hope

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a tender, yet impactful tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who passed on September 18.

In a lengthy message, the 30-year-old re-posted to her Instagram feed screenshots of a few tweets from earlier in the evening, urging her fellow citizens to “fight” for a better future.

In the tweets, the New York congresswoman first honored the late Supreme Court Justice, saying how the country lost a “giant” in the “history of our nation” with Ginsberg’s passing.

Then she went on to say that “now is not the time for cynicism or hopelessness,” asking people to seize this moment to “grow in courage, strength, and strategy.”

Moreover, the lawmaker noted the extreme importance of the upcoming presidential election, urging voters to “secure electoral college victory” for the democratic party and not concede to “opponents of democracy.”

Ocasio-Cortez also ultimately gave a signal of hope, telling citizens to “get to work” and be proactive in the moving forward of a better democracy for all.

In her Instagram caption of the post, Ocasio-Cortez also instructed Americans to “not give in to the temptations of hopelessness, cynicism, or despair” saying that those sentiments were “exactly what opponents of democracy need to succeed.”

The U.S. Representative posted the tribute on Friday and within an hour, the upload gained over 318,000 likes and 2,400 comments, with many showing their support for the critical message. An abundance of followers signaled their understanding of the message with numerous thumbs up and raised fists in solidarity flooding the comments section.

“Thank you for finding the words to shine light in this time,” a user commented.

“You carry her legacy onward. Thank you,” one fan stated, adding a heart emoji to their post to signal their love.

“Thank you @aoc I needed this. Tonight we cry, tomorrow we rage. Rage for everyone’s equal rights. Always,” gushed another follower.

“I love you, AOC. Thank you for the hope,” added an admirer.

Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to speaking her mind and insisting that Americans fight for a better world. She has always been very outspoken about progressive politics, and recently noted how she believes democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can be nudged toward more progressive policies, The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I think, overall, we can likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction across policy issues,” she said at the time. “I think foreign policy is an enormous area where we can improve; immigration is another one.”