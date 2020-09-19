‘Dragon Ball Super’ Chapter 64 Spoilers: Son Goku Finally Achieves Mastered Ultra Instinct

After a long wait, Dragon Ball Super manga has finally featured Son Goku mastering the technique that he has been eyeing to learn since the Tournament of Power – Ultra Instinct. After the surprising death of his master and trainee Angel Merus, something strange began happening once again to Son Goku’s body. However, unlike his previous transformation where he was only showing the “sign,” he has finally achieved the complete version of the technique that even the gods couldn’t easily attain.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 64 started with Son Goku having a conversation with Jaco about being a member of the Galactic Patrol. Like Jaco, he said that Merus also decided to join the Galactic Patrol in order to preserve peace in the galaxy and the entire universe. As a temporary member of the elite force, Son Goku vowed to do everything he can to protect the Universe 7, specifically the Earth, from Planet-Eater Moro.

Before they continued their battle, Moro asked Son Goku about Merus. He told him that the trainee Angel has completely vanished and that it’s now his task to defeat him. Merus may be already gone, but Son Goku claimed that his will still lives on in him. From the time he stopped talking, he immediately calmed his mind and undergone an incredible transformation.

He started unleashing an incredible amount of aura that sent strong shockwaves all around the planet. Also, what’s very noticeable in his newest transformation is that his hair has completely turned silver which is the No. 1 sign of the Mastered Ultra Instinct. Whis, who is watching the battle with Universe 7 God of Destruction Beerus, confirmed that they were finally witnessing “Ultra Instinct” perfected.

Moro also leveled up his power in the fight, but it was clearly not enough to match the Mastered Ultra Instinct. In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 64, none of Moro’s attack could hit Son Goku. The Earthling didn’t only demonstrate a lightning speed, but the power of his attacks has also tremendously improved. Son Goku explained that the main reason why he could easily dodge every move by the evil wizard is because his body has already learned how to act on its own.

After using an incredible move to send the evil wizards crashing into the ground, Son Goku earned very rare praise from Lord Beerus. However, despite having multiple opportunities to eliminate the enemy, he doesn’t seem to be in a rush to finish the battle. Lord Beerus started to have a bad feeling after Son Goku quitted as a member of the Galactic Patrol and decided to face Moro as an Earthling again.