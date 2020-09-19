MSNBC Guest Goes Viral For Apparently Chugging Wine On Air While Discussing Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

Rebecca Traister is processing the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her own unique way — by apparently chugging a glass of wine during a live appearance on MSNBC.

The journalist and political commentator made an appearance on the cable news network on Friday to discuss the passing of the Supreme Court justice, who died on Friday at the age of 87. As the New York Post noted, Traister held onto what appeared to be a large glass filled with a dark liquid, taking a large gulp while she was speaking to host Chris Hayes.

She appeared to have a slight grimace as she swallowed the dark liquid, with Hayes pausing slightly as he watched her reaction to the drink. The clip quickly went viral, with many sharing footage of her visit and expressing sympathy for her feelings. Ginsburg was beloved by many on the left and is being remembered as a trailblazer for gender equality issues.

Her passing has already given way to a pitched political battle, with Democrats calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold to the standard he set for Barack Obama and not allow a vacancy to be filled in an election year. McConnell has already said he plans to move forward with filling the seat in a sharp reversal from 2016.

Many shared messages supporting the journalist, saying they understood the desire to drink after her passing.

“Mood! Seriously @rtraister you were awesome!” one person wrote in reply to the video of her taking a big sip. “We can’t give up and say it’s over. Tonight we drink wine and tomorrow we get back up and fight for our country!”

Others appreciated the overall hopeful message that the program offered, which comes in contrast to the downtrodden mood in the nation, especially with those on the left.

“Thank you for the show we all needed, and the wine, my heart hurts but I feel this much better after watching. You ended with hope. Thank you so much,” wrote another person.

While it was not confirmed at the time that she was drinking wine, Traister took to Twitter to share a short video that claimed to show her “chugging wine” from the glass and offer a toast to Ginsburg and a Rosh Hashanah blessing.

“L’shana tova. May her memory be a blessing,” she tweeted. “And may this year bring the drive and determination to fight like fury because everything depends on our willingness to do so.”