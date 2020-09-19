Blac Chyna Gets NSFW In A Barely-There Bikini While Rocking Teal Hair

Blac Chyna is known for posting tantalizing pictures on her Instagram account, but the first photo in her most recent slideshow on the social media platform may be one of her most racy. In that image, which she shared with her 16.3 million followers on Friday, September 18, she posed in a skimpy, NSFW bikini that barely contained her assets.

The three-photo set was promo for her new track, “My Word.” In the first shot, she sat at the edge of an infinity pool while tall palm trees and a skyline stood behind her. Her buxom bust was close to popping out of the two-piece, snakeskin top. The only reason it didn’t was due to the thin strings that tied behind the nape of her neck and around her back. Her underboob was prominently visible as well.

Chyna’s toned and taut midriff was on full display, as were her large, multicolored tattoos. The bikini bottoms dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass physique and fit figure. The lower half of her body was wet, as if she had just taken a dip in the pool.

Chyna’s hair was deeply parted and sported a bold teal hue. Her tresses cascaded down one shoulder. She looked downwards in the snap, her mouth wide open. She bent both arms behind her head.

The second picture depicted the former reality star clad in a plunging white bodysuit while sitting on the hood of a pink car next to Jeffree Star. Both celebs held up Birkin bags that matched their ensembles.

Chyna laid out on the hood of a black car in the third and final photo, stunning in a red dress with matching boots.

Chyna’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the slideshow in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise, particularly for the first picture of the set.

“You look hot, baby!” declared one fan, following up their message with a smiley face.

“Shii your bathing suit f*cking fly,” commented a second social media user.

“Love your world,” wrote a third follower, punctuating their comment with a blue heart.

“Sexy,” gushed a fourth person, including a side-eye emoji for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Chyna’s latest Instagram post racked up more than 97,000 likes and received close to 800 comments.

Chyna recently wowed her fans with another upload to the social media platform. That time, she rocked a bandana-print bodysuit with a neckline so low it reached her midriff.