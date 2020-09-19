Donald Trump Speaks Out On Death Of ‘Amazing Woman’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Donald Trump is praising the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at the age of 87.

Late on Friday, Trump was informed of the longtime justice’s passing following a rally the president had in Minnesota. As the New York Post reported, he spoke of her “amazing” life.

“She just died? I didn’t know that. She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life,” he said as music from his rally continued to play in the background. “She led an amazing life. … She was an amazing woman.”

As the report noted, Trump had just spoken to supporters at his rally about the importance of re-electing him so that he would be able to fill any potential vacancies that arise during what would be a second term in office.

As The Inquisitr reported, shortly after word of Ginsburg’s death began to circulate, Trump was heard touting the idea of nominating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz if a hypothetical vacancy should arise. It did not appear he was aware of her passing at the time.

“I’m putting Ted Cruz as one of the people for the Supreme Court,” Trump said at the Minnesota event, via the Washington Times. “Ted’s the only man I know who could get 100 votes from the Senate. Every single senator is going to vote for him. He’s a great guy, a brilliant guy.”

While Trump was taking the time to honor Ginsburg, there was already a political battle brewing about her potential replacement. Democrats have called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to abide by the standard that he held for President Barack Obama after the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia in February, 2016. He said at the time that it should be up to the voters to decide which president filled the vacancy, refusing to allow a vote on any nominee from Obama.

In his brief remarks to pool reporters, Trump did not discuss what steps he may plan to take or if he had considered potential nominees. But Axios reported that both McConnell and Trump plan to move ahead quickly with filling Ginsburg’s spot on the court, even though some Republicans have voiced concerns about the idea of pushing through a nominee so close to the election and especially after the standard set by McConnell during Obama’s presidency.

The majority leader had already released a statement saying that he planned to hold hearings on a nominee from Trump.