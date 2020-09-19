Camila Bernal Displays Bare Booty Posed Perfectly Against A Stormy Sky: ‘Find Me Where The Rainbow Ends’

Camila Bernal put her famous assets on full display in her most recent Instagram post on Friday night, making her 1.3 million followers feel like they had hit the jackpot. The voluptuous Colombian model posed in front of a vivid rainbow that cut across the gray sky in the background. She positioned herself so that her incredible backside appeared to be at the end of the colorful mirage.

In the caption, Camila made reference to the fable about what one might find at the end of a rainbow, and proclaimed that she was the bag of gold. The pair of snaps racked up nearly 10,000 likes in the first two hours after they were uploaded.

Camila stood on the side of what appeared to be a small boat, near the metal post that supported the canvas cover over the center of the vessel. She bent one knee and and lifted her calf, creating a separation between her legs that accentuated both thick thighs.

In the first image, she lifted her left arm into the air and swept the front of her damp, mahogany mane off her face. It cascaded down her back, nearly grazing the top of her derriere. The position of her arm created a frame through which most of her profile could be seen. The outline of her long eyelashes were prominent against the dark clouds, and she appeared to have a wide smile on her face.

Camila wore a tiny string bikini that exposed lots of bare, golden skin. The suit featured a light blue and indigo pattern that was unidentifiable from the little material that was visible. Just a glimpse of the left cup stretched over her breast could be seen, and a bit of sideboob spilled out above the spaghetti strap that encircled her rib cage.

The bottom of the suit was a small triangle of fabric that rose up from between her cheeks and rested against the small of her back, attached to two sets of strings tied in bows high across her hips. The barely-there garment gave a full, uninterrupted view of Camila’s alluring booty.

Camila’s Instagram followers responded in abundance to both her caption as well as her jaw-dropping appearance.

“You the bag, the pot of gold, the whole mfkn lotto,” praised one fan.

“You da pot of gold that I’ve been searching for all my life,” declared a second person.

“You are a true goddess a masterpiece omg,” gushed a third follower.