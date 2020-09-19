NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Should Be Untouchable In Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo-To-Warriors Blockbuster

After finishing the season as a lottery team, the Golden State Warriors are highly expected to make moves that would enable them to immediately return to title contention next year. Aside from making sure that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will be returning to their 100 percent health, there are speculations that the Warriors will be looking to add their fourth superstar in the 2020 offseason. In the past months, the Warriors have been heavily linked to numerous superstars who are set to be available on the trading block this fall, including reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have already made it clear that they have no intention of moving Antetokounmpo in the 2020 offseason, but if they change their mind, the Warriors will be among the few teams that could make them an intriguing offer. They have Andrew Wiggins’ massive contract for salary-matching purposes and the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and the Minnesota Timberwolves 2021 first-rounder to sweeten the deal. However, if the Bucks demand more assets and ask for the inclusion of Thompson in the package, Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop believes that the Warriors should pass on the deal.

Despite what Antetokounmpo could bring in Golden State, Beighle thinks he’s not worth giving up the other half of the Splash Brother.

“With a plethora of suitors, the Warriors should toss an offer, but that offer shouldn’t include Thompson. It’s less about the basketball fit, although Thompson is the quintessential player to run with Curry, and more about the trust that Golden State has built. It’s a Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki-type feel. Thompson and Curry have won championships with the organization. They’ve both called the Bay Area home for almost a decade, and they’re trusted by the front office. Keeping Klay is just the right move, and it would showcase just how they reward those that stick with them through the tough times.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Though he spent the entire 2019-20 NBA season recovering from an injury, Thompson remains one of the most important members of the Warriors’ roster. He’s one of the main reasons behind their success in the past years where they made five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, won three championship titles, and established their own dynasty. If he quickly regains his All-Star form when he returns to the court, Thompson is expected to play a key role in Golden State’s quest for the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.