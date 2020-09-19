Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Reveal That Son Gideon Got A Little Jealous Of His Baby Sister

Joy-Anna and Austin gave an update on their growing family.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed their second child, Evelyn Mae, on August 21. They are now adjusting to having two little ones to care for. TLC posted a new video on Friday as the Counting On stars gave an update on how things are going and to officially introduce the new bundle of joy to their fans.

Standing in the living room of their house in Arkansas, Joy-Anna held Evelyn in her arms with her husband right beside her. They are settling right in, but they did reveal that the new Duggar granddaughter has her days and nights mixed up a bit. They also said that their 2-year-old son Gideon wasn’t exactly happy at first that another little human was getting some of his mother’s attention. Joy-Anna confessed that he got quite jealous at first. He even tried to push his sister off of her lap a few times. According to Joy-Anna, he is doing better, but he still has his moments.

The first couple of nights were pretty rough for the family of four. The adjustment was especially hard on Gideon. The mom of two explained in the video how he reacted when she was brought home.

“He was pretty jealous, woke up in the middle of the night screaming and saying, ‘No baby, no thank you baby.’ And was just, pushing her off my lap. But then that next morning he woke up and he was completely fine and has loved her ever since,” she said.

TLC

Joy-Anna and Austin also said that they had four names picked out, but waited until they spent some time with their second-born before they chose Evelyn. They like to get to know their kids before they make their choice.

In the clip, Evelyn wore a sweet black and white floral outfit with a cute bow on her small head. She fussed a little bit while her parents were filming the short video, but she quieted down after she started sucking on the pacifier.

Joy-Anna had her long hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. She also wore the necklace with the baby girl’s name that she miscarried last year on it. She appeared to be a bit more rested than seen in her previous photos on Instagram.

About a week ago, she shared a selfie while she was still in her pajamas and holding Evelyn in her arms. Gideon was also in the picture. She revealed then that the little girl had been keeping her up at night and it was starting to catch up to her.